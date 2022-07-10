Stars applaud Novak Djokovic following Wimbledon win

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis stars such as Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King took to social media to applaud Novak Djokovic following his 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Nick Kyrgios in the final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The win marked the fourth consecutive championship and seventh overall on the grass courts at the All England Club for the 35-year-old Serbian. He moved to within one Grand Slam title of Rafael Nadal, who has a record 22, and stands one ahead of Roger Federer.

“So impressive. Congrats to (Djokovic)! Cheers tweeps. Thanks for watching w me!” wrote Roddick, a 2003 U.S. Open winner and three-time finalist at Wimbledon.

“Congratulations to (Djokovic) on winning his 21st major title and his 7th at #Wimbledon!” wrote King, a six-time winner at Wimbledon.

#7 for (Djokovic) at Wimbledon and #21 overall- amazing!!! Champion…!!!” wrote Navratilova, a nine-time champion at Wimbledon.

