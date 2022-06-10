fbpx
Stanley Cup Final will begin June 15 or 18

May 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The Stanley Cup logo is seen before the Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final will begin either Wednesday or next Saturday.

The Western Conference champion Colorado Avalanche will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series based on their regular-season point record.

The two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning hold a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers, with Game 6 set for Saturday night.

If the Lightning close out the series at home on Saturday, Game 1 of the finals will be in Denver on Wednesday.

If the Rangers force a Game 7 on Tuesday in New York, Game 1 will be in Denver on Saturday, June 18.

Every game in the NHL’s championship series will start at 8 p.m. ET.

–Field Level Media

