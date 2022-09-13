Stanford OL Branson Bragg retires, citing concussion

Stanford offensive lineman Branson Bragg has retired from football due to the effects from a concussion.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound senior from Texas announced his decision Monday on Twitter.
“This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but with long-term lingering and intense symptoms from a severe concussion I sustained in training camp, along with other mental health factors, I’m confident that stepping away is the best decision for me,” Bragg wrote.
— Branson Bragg (@bransonbragg) September 12, 2022
Bragg started six games in 2020 and nine games in 2021, moving between right guard and right tackle. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors from the league’s coaches last season.
Bragg added that he is on track to graduate on time with a bachelor’s degree in mathematical and computational science.
–Field Level Media