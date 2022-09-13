Stanford OL Branson Bragg retires, citing concussion

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford offensive lineman Branson Bragg has retired from football due to the effects from a concussion.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound senior from Texas announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

“This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but with long-term lingering and intense symptoms from a severe concussion I sustained in training camp, along with other mental health factors, I’m confident that stepping away is the best decision for me,” Bragg wrote.

Bragg started six games in 2020 and nine games in 2021, moving between right guard and right tackle. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors from the league’s coaches last season.

Bragg added that he is on track to graduate on time with a bachelor’s degree in mathematical and computational science.

–Field Level Media