Stanford names Troy Taylor head coach

Stanford officially named Troy Taylor as the Cardinal’s new head football coach on Saturday.

The former Sacramento State coach replaces David Shaw, who resigned last month after 12 seasons.

Taylor, 54, will be introduced at a press conference on Monday.

“I am excited to welcome Troy and his family to Stanford,” athletic director Bernard Muir said in a news release. “Troy is a proven winner who has experienced success at many levels of football. Throughout our visits together he demonstrated an understanding of what makes Stanford special, and a deep desire to capitalize on our unique strengths.

“He possesses an incredible football mind and has a long history of caring deeply for the student-athletes he leads. I am excited for the next chapter of Cardinal football and eager for our student-athletes to experience Troy’s passion, wisdom and leadership.”

Taylor, 54, led Sacramento State to a 12-1 record this season, which ended Friday in a 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS quarterfinals.

The two-time Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year was 30-8 in four seasons with the Hornets.

“I am thrilled to be the new head football coach at Stanford University,” Taylor said. “The opportunity to lead the finest student-athletes in the country is truly a dream come true. … I believe that Stanford Football is perfectly positioned to become champions on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence.”

Before taking over at Sacramento State, Taylor was an assistant coach at Utah, Eastern Washington and Cal. He was also a high school coach in California from 2000-15.

Shaw, who succeeded Jim Harbaugh before the 2011 season, compiled a 96-54 record that included a second straight 3-9 campaign in 2022. The Cardinal haven’t had a winning season since going 9-4 in 2018.

Other names linked to the Stanford coaching search included former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

