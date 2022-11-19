Stanford hits 14 3-pointers in rout of Cal Poly

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jones and Max Murrell scored 15 points apiece as Stanford held visiting Cal Poly scoreless for the game’s first seven minutes and cruised to an 80-43 win on Friday night.

Eleven different players scored for Stanford (2-2), which led 29-3 midway through the first half. Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud contributed 10 points apiece.

Stanford bounced back from a 74-62 loss to No. 17 San Diego State on Tuesday by shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 14 of 29 (48.3 percent) from 3-point range.

The win was No. 100 at Stanford for coach Jerod Haase, whose overall record is 180-145.

Trevon Taylor scored 12 points for Cal Poly (1-2), which shot 27.9 percent from the field and 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) from 3-point range. Aidan Prukop had eight points while leading scorer Alimamy Koroma was held to seven points and four rebounds.

Picked to finish ninth in the Big West preseason poll, Cal Poly fell behind 19-0 before scoring its first points on Taylor’s trey with 12:51 left in the first half.

Stanford, which made a total of five 3-pointers in consecutive losses to Wisconsin and San Diego State, shot 10 of 16 (62.5 percent) from beyond the arc in the first half on Friday.

Five different Cardinal players made multiple 3-pointers. Murrell was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, while Jones made three of his five attempts.

Stanford stretched its lead to 40-11 with 4:30 left and held a commanding 47-19 advantage at intermission. Jones and Murrell led the Cardinal with 12 points apiece in the first half.

The second half was more of the same for Stanford, which used a 12-0 run to extend the lead to 37 points with 12:41 remaining.

Stanford fell one 3-pointer shy of tying its program record of 15.

Ryan Agarwal finished with eight points for the Cardinal, while James Keefe added seven, and Harrison Ingram had five points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Stanford next heads to a Thanksgiving week tournament in Florida that includes a matchup against Ole Miss.

