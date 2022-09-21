Stan Wawrinka knocks off Joao Sosa in Metz

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka served eight aces while posting a 7-6 (1), 6-2 victory over Joao Sousa of Portugal on Wednesday in the first round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France.

Wawrinka, formerly ranked No. 3 in the world, will face top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the second round. Another former World No. 3, Austria’s Dominic Thiem, beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan advanced in three sets over Evan Furness of France, while a pair of top 10 seeds were upset. Sweden’s Mikael Ymer defeated eighth-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-0, and in the lone second-round match, Sebastian Korda recorded a 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

–Field Level Media