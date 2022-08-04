Stampeders move on from tough loss to face hungry Redblacks

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

No longer winless, the Ottawa Redblacks will try to make it two victories in a row when they take on the visiting Calgary Stampeders Friday night.

The Redblacks (1-6) defeated the host Toronto Argonauts 23-13 on Sunday for their first win of the season, with quarterback Caleb Evans going 24-for-29 for 286 yards passing and two touchdowns while also rushing for 31 yards.

“I told him I’m proud of him. He’s putting us in position to win football games,” Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said. “He’s protecting the football. I’m always telling him, ‘I want to be hard on you because in this game, as a quarterback, you have to be on it every play. You may feel awesome about your game and I’m still on you about these four plays.’ We’re going to keep coaching him hard. He’s a young quarterback. (Calgary) will be another good challenge.”

Redblacks receiver Jaelon Acklin leads the CFL in receiving yards with 687 after seven catches for 144 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

The Stampeders (4-2) lost 35-28 to the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday after giving up a 28-25 lead in the fourth quarter.

“We moved on right after the game, like we had to,” Stampeders defensive tackle Derek Wiggan said. “In the CFL, you can’t feel sorry for yourself. We’re playing a good team that just got the win and they’re hungry for more. You can see it on TV and on tape, they’re getting better every week so we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. Get back in the groove. We’re playing a good team and it’s nice not to have a break, just get right back to it.”

Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson has been in COVID-19 protocol and his status for Friday was uncertain. Assistant head coach Mark Kilam would run the team in Dickenson’s absence.

Stampeders running back Ka’Deem Carey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday. Offensive lineman Sean McEwen (ankle), defensive back Tre Roberson (knee) and receiver Luther Hakunavanhu (hamstring) are listed as out.

Redblacks receiver RJ Harris (hip) and defensive backs Justin Howell (shoulder) and Douglas Coleman (hamstring) were ruled out for Friday.

