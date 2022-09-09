Stampeders aim for season sweep of Elks

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier toiled through the first half of Monday’s home game against the Edmonton Elks, throwing for a mere 80 yards on 5-of-11 passing.

Recommitting to the basics after intermission spurred a turnaround, setting Calgary on course for a 26-18 victory while building momentum as the intra-province rivals prepare to meet again in Edmonton on Saturday night.

“We went back to focusing on fundamentals, getting my eyes in the right spot, getting the ball out on time, finding completions,” said Maier, who finished 18-of-26 for 238 yards. “I felt like in the first half I didn’t do a very good job of that and all of our inefficiencies stemmed from quarterback play. I take a lot of pride in that, but luckily football is a game of two halves and you make yourself right.”

Saturday’s Week 14 matchup marks the fourth and final meeting between the Stampeders and Elks in 2022. Calgary leads the season series 3-0, winning by a touchdown at home in Week 3 before rolling 49-6 in Edmonton in Week 5.

Imagine the Stampeders’ surprise, then, when they trailed the Elks 8-7 at halftime last week.

“Nothing was easy. Nothing,” Calgary coach Dave Dickenson said. “Happy with the win. I’m a bit perplexed at some of the decisions and some of the execution that we had, but I also understand it’s hard to put in perfect performances and go out there and just do your job each and every play. That’s what championship teams do, though, so I’m happy to get Win 7.”

At 7-4, Calgary enters play standing third in the CFL West, 4 1/2 games clear of the 3-9 Elks.

Back-to-back games against the second-place BC Lions loom for the Stampeders after the season-series finale against Edmonton. After that comes a Week 17 visit from East-leading Toronto.

Channeling offensive urgency and consistency from the start will be key for Calgary.

Edmonton, meanwhile, enjoyed a breakthrough performance from running back Kevin Brown, who rushed for 45 yards on five carries and had six receptions for 51 yards in his professional debut.

An Incarnate Word product who averaged 10.5 yards per carry as a collegian in 2020, Brown averaged 9.0 yards per rush in Monday’s Labour Day Classic.

“I think Kevin’s definitely a dynamic kid, a guy that came in ready to learn, eager to play right away,” Edmonton running backs coach Jordan Linnen said. “Obviously, what he was able to do in the first game, showed flashes of some real talent. As dynamic as he was in the game, I think there’s a lot more for him to tap into.

“He was only here for a week. We’ve been trying to get him up to speed as fast as we could. He’s done a great job of trying to learn the system, learn the protections. He’s definitely wanting to be here.”

The Elks are eager to receive reinforcements along the defensive line, as Nick Coe (hamstring) and Keisean Lucier-South (ankle) are expected to return. Middle linebacker Nyles Morgan, however, has been ruled out with a groin injury.

Taylor Cornelius, who passed for 257 yards and two scores Monday, remains under center, although rookie Tre Ford (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice this week as he prepares to return from an injury he suffered against Calgary in Week 5.

