Stallions edge Maulers to stay perfect

Birmingham’s Brandon Aubrey kicked a game-clinching 45-yard field goal, his fourth make of the day, with two minutes left to help the Stallions defeat the Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16 and stay perfect on the season.

Birmingham (7-0) rallied from an early 10-3 deficit, grabbing its second lead of the game at 13-10 with 12:35 to go in the third quarter when fullback Bobby Holly got loose for a 52-yard touchdown scamper.

After Pittsburgh (1-6) tied it up, the Stallions received a 43-yard field goal from Aubrey and got a 5-yard touchdown run from CJ Marable to go up 10 midway through the fourth.

Bo Scarbrough led Birmingham with 100 yards rushing on 27 carries. Madre London carried Pittsburgh with 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts.

