Stacy Lewis named captain of U.S. 2023 Solheim Cup team

Stacy Lewis plays in the second round of the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony in Fort Myers on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. She finished 9 under.Stacey3

Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis will serve as captain of the 2023 USA Solheim Cup Team.

Lewis represented Team USA in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. She was an unofficial assistant captain during the 2019 event and served in an official capacity in 2021.

“To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup Team is an incredible honor and I’m beyond grateful to the Committee for choosing me,” said Lewis, who turns 37 next week, in a news release. “I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team and the two opportunities I’ve had to work alongside the team. I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing Red, White and Blue have been for me.”

The 12 American female golfers Lewis will lead will attempt to recapture the Solheim Cup from Team Europe, which won the 2021 event 15-13 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be played Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Lewis, a 13-time LPGA Tour winner, will be the youngest American captain in history.

Suzann Pettersen will captain Team Europe.

–Field Level Media