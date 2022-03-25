St. Peter’s becomes first 15-seed in Elite Eight in NCAA basketball history

The Cinderella story has another chapter that is yet to be written. First the St. Peter’s Peacocks shocked the world, busting brackets by going to overtime, taking down the (2) Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of March Madness, but little did we know at the time, they were just getting started.

St. Peter’s then didn’t back down against the (7) Murray State Racers in the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament, beating them by 10 points to advance to the Sweet 16, setting up a matchup with an even tougher opponent.

(3) Purdue Boilermakers were no match for St. Peter’s Peacocks either

Playing on an even bigger stage, taking on the last remaining Big Ten team in the men’s tourney, St. Peter’s was the same tough defensive squad they’ve been all season. In holding the Purdue Boilermakers to 64 points, the Peacocks held the third-seeded squad to their third lowest-point total all season as they edged them out by three points to win the game.

In doing so, St. Peter’s just became the first team to enter the men’s basketball tournament ranked as a 15th seed to advance to the Elite Eight. It’s been a historic run, but as we’ve seen from the Peacocks before, they won’t be an easy out in their next matchup.

CINDERELLA 🦚



SAINT PETER’S MAKES COLLEGE BASKETBALL HISTORY‼️ pic.twitter.com/FxWta9eUF0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2022

St. Peter’s will take on the winner of the (8) North Carolina Tar Heels vs (4) UCLA Bruins matchup which is airing right now on CBS. As the biggest underdog left, it’s safe to say the St. Peter’s Peacocks have thousands of fans rooting for them the rest of the way. Just maybe not if you’re fans of the Wildcats, Racers or Boilermakers this season.

