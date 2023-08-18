St. Louis City sign 16-year-old midfielder Tyson Pearce

Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis City signed 16-year-old midfielder Tyson Pearce to an MLS contract through 2027.

The deal announced Thursday for the U.S. youth international includes an option for 2028.

Pearce will finish out the 2023 season with the club’s MLS NEXT Pro team, CITY2.

“Tyson is a rising academy player in our system and we are happy to see him progress through the organization’s professional pathway,” STL sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “His progression through the academy has been in a positive way and getting a recent call-up to the U.S. youth national team also helped his growth.”

He becomes the expansion club’s third homegrown player, joining midfielder Miguel Perez and forward Caden Glover.

–Field Level Media