St. Louis Cardinals reportedly eyeing deal for an intriguing starter at MLB trade deadline

St. Louis Cardinals rumors in May suggested this club could be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Thanks to an in-season turnaround, the Cardinals are buyers with MLB rumors all pointing towards them making a significant addition in a matter of hours.

The Cardinals clawed their way back into the playoff picture, even with multiple contributors sidelined by injury. While the lineup is improving and the pitching has been solid, St. Louis does recognize there’s a glaring need it must address to remain in the postseason hunt.

St. Louis Cardinals pitching stats: 4.44 ERA (23rd in MLB), 2.79 BB/9 (13th in MLB), 1.29 WHIP (18th in MLB), .254 batting average allowed (24th in MLB)

Entering MLB games today, the Cardinals’ rotation ranks 13th in WHIP (1.28) and is 21st in ERA (4.62). St. Louis has given its starters time, but the turnaround just isn’t happening. As a result, it is a priority at the MLB trade deadline and there’s a specific arm the club has interest in.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Cardinals have a “strong interest” in Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde. While the veteran starter is drawing attention from clubs around the league, MLB trade rumors have made it clear St. Louis is very high on him.

Erick Fedde contract (Spotrac): $7.5 million salary in 2024, $7.5 million salary in 2025

The asking price for Fedde is significant. According to James Fegan of SoxMachine.com, the White Sox have attempted to entice the Cardinals to include Jordan Walker in a trade for Fedde. That’s not something St. Louis is interested in, but it sheds light on what Chicago is trying to land for Fedde.

There is a solid rationale behind the asking price. Fedde has been one of the most effective starters in the American League this season, earning 10 quality starts this season. The veteran righty has also covered at least 6 innings in 12-of-21 starts on the year.

Erick Fedde stats (FanGraphs): 3.11 ERA, 7.99 K/9, 2.52 BB/9, .225 batting average allowed, 1.14 WHIP in 121.2 innings pitched

Fedde’s contract makes him even more valuable and the Cardinals organization would certainly love to have a mid-rotation starter at a $7.5 million salary next season. For now, though, a deal isn’t imminent but Fedde is widely expected to be moved by the MLB trade deadline at 6:00 PM EDT on Tuesday.