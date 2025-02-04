St. Louis Cardinals legend rips team, claims ‘culture has changed’

The St. Louis Cardinals appear stuck between a reset and a rebuild as they come off back-to-back disappointing seasons.

The Cardinals allowed former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt to walk after the first baseman’s down season, during which he posted a .716 OPS, 98 OPS+, and 1.3 WAR.

St. Louis has also made eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado available in trades, though no deal has materialized. The team hasn’t made any free-agent signings and still maintains a glut of outfielders that could limit playing time for Jordan Walker, their one-time top prospect.

With Cardinals spring training approaching, one franchise legend has announced he won’t be in attendance.

Jim Edmonds criticizes St. Louis Cardinals

During an appearance on WXOS Radio, Jim Edmonds stated he hasn’t attended spring training recently because it’s “not enjoyable.”

“They don’t make you feel like you’re wanted,” he said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Everybody’s great, but somehow indoors, in the inner circle, it’s not the same. It’s not fun to be around. They make it pretty obvious… There’s no blame, I just think the culture has changed.”

Edmonds claimed that the organization no longer invites former players back for spring training.

“It’s a totally different atmosphere and it makes you feel like you’re not appreciated, not wanted, (they) don’t need your help,” said Edmonds. “I have the utmost respect for the people, but something’s different as a whole. I know the players feel it, the alumni feel it… You can just feel the tension when you walk around… We’re definitely aware as a group that we’re not really wanted around there anymore.”

However, as the Post-Dispatch points out, several franchise legends will be present at this year’s spring training, including Ozzie Smith, David Freese, Jose Oquendo, Willie McGee, Jason Isringhausen, Ryan Ludwick, and Bernard Gilkey.

Edmonds added that he’s uncertain about attending the Cardinals’ home opener.

“I’m not down on the organization,” he said. “It’s just not the organization that I played for with the people and the history in your face every day. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Edmonds spent eight of his 17 MLB seasons in St. Louis, helping lead the Cardinals to the 2006 World Series title while earning six Gold Gloves and making four All-Star teams.

