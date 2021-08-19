fbpx
Published August 19, 2021

St. Louis Blues express interest in defenseman Zdeno Chara

Apr 17, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) attempts to block a shot in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Blues have expressed interest in veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara, The Athletic reported.

The 44-year-old free agent has not decided whether he will return for a 24th NHL season in 2021-22.

The Blues also showed interest in Chara last summer before he signed with the Washington Capitals.

Chara tallied 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 55 games with the Caps in 2020-21.

He has 666 points (207 goals, 459 assists) and 2,000 penalty minutes in 1,608 career games with the New York Islanders (1997-2001), Ottawa Senators (2001-16), Boston Bruins (2006-20) and Washington.

The seven-time All-Star won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top blueliner in 2008-09 and captained the Bruins to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011.

