The San Antonio Spurs re-signed guard Joe Wieskamp on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Wieskamp, who turned 23 on Tuesday, was selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

He appeared in 29 games as a rookie in 2021-22, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes.

Wieskamp also played in 28 games for the NBA’s Austin Spurs, averaging 15.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

