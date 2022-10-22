Spurs outlast Sixers behind Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson

Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Vassell racked up 22 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 as the visiting San Antonio Spurs made the plays they needed in the fourth quarter on the way to a 114-105 win over the winless Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The Spurs led by eight heading to the fourth period before Philadelphia rallied to go up 88-87 with 8:04 to play. San Antonio then produced a 15-2 run capped by a free throw by Johnson with 4:42 remaining. The 76ers never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Tre Jones scored 17 points, including the final eight in the game, as San Antonio won for the second straight night and captured the first two contests of a four-game road trip. Doug McDermott hit for 14, Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Josh Richardson contributed 11 points for the Spurs.

Joel Embiid had his best game of the year with 40 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia, which has dropped its first three games. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, Tobias Harris hit for 15 and James Harden recorded 12 points and 12 assists in the loss.

Both teams struggled with their shooting in the game’s opening minutes, and it was the 76ers who found their rhythm first, forging a 20-12 lead on a stepback jumper by Harden with 3:30 to play in the first quarter. Philadelphia was up 25-19 at the end of the first 12 minutes of play.

The Spurs rallied to tie the game at 33 on Johnson’s three-point play at the 8:43 mark of the second period and rushed to a nine-point advantage at 52-43 after Vassell’s 3-pointer with 1:58 to play in the quarter.

Philadelphia got back-to-back 3-pointers by Harris and Maxey and one free throw each by Maxey and Harden to pull to within one before Vassel’s layup in the final seconds allowed San Antonio a 54-51 lead at the break.

Vassell paced all scorers with 20 points at halftime while Johnson hit for 11 for the Spurs. Maxey led Philadelphia with 14 points over the first two quarters, with Embiid and Harris adding 13 and 10, respectively.

–Field Level Media