San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Primo will miss the beginning of preseason with a left MCL sprain.

The team announced Thursday that Primo is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Primo, 19, averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 50 games (16 starts) as a rookie in 2021-22.

He was selected No. 12 overall by the Spurs in the 2021 draft out of Alabama.

