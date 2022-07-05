Spurs claim forward Isaiah Roby off waivers

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs claimed forward Isaiah Roby off waivers Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Roby was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, four days after the club exercised its $1.93 million option on the third-year forward for the 2022-23 season.

Roby, 24, averaged a career-high 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 45 games (28 starts) for the Thunder in 2021-22. He averages 9.1 points in 109 career games (62 starts) for the Thunder since they selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Nebraska.

–Field Level Media