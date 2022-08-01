Sprout part ways with in-game leader raalz

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sprout parted ways with in-game leader Rasmus “raalz” Steensborg on Monday.

The 27-year-old Danish rifler had been with the Berlin-based team since August 2021. He helped them qualify for IEM Katowice in February and IEM Cologne last month.

“The cheerful Dane is leaving for new horizons, and we would like to thank him for the time we were able to spend together,” Sprout posted on Twitter. “We wish you nothing but the best and believe there’s nothing but a bright future ahead of you.”

Before joining Sprout, raalz competed with Lyngby Vikings, Team Sigma, Ambush Esport and others.

Sprout cut ties with Timo “Spiidi” Richter on Sunday after more than four years together.

That leaves just three players on the active Counter-Strike: Global offensive roster: Fritz “slaxz-” Dietrich of Germany, Victor “Staehr” Staehr of Denmark and Laurentiu “lauNX” Tarlea of Romania. The head coach is Danny “BERRY” Kruger of Denmark.

–Field Level Media