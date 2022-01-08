Sprout complete CS:GO roster with 18-year-old Marix

Jul 21, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; A general view of gaming controllers on display during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sprout completed their 2022 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster with the signing of Max “Marix” Kugener.

The German esports organization announced the deal with the 18-year-old rifler from Luxembourg on Saturday.

“For our fifth member, we are delighted to welcome another promising and gifted player,” Sprout tweeted. “With all that young blood, we do believe a great future awaits us. We are happy to welcome you to the family, Max!”

Marix previously completed with SPARX ESPORTS, PIXLIP Gaming, LowLandLions and Defusekids, among others.

He joins a lineup that includes Germans Timo “Spiidi” Richter and Fritz “slaxz-” Dietrich and Danes Rasmus “raalz” Steensborg and Victor “Staehr” Staehr. Danny “BERRY” Kruger of Denmark is the coach.

–Field Level Media