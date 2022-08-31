fbpx
August 31, 2022

Spring training schedule returns to normal in 2023

Spring training returns to normal for the first time in four years in 2023.

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that Cactus League action will begin Feb. 24 with two games. All 30 teams in the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues will play on Feb. 25.

Spring training in 2020 was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately canceled. The 2021 version was played with limited crowds in many areas, while the 2022 exhibition season was delayed and condensed due to the lockout by MLB owners.

World Baseball Classic games will be played at various spring training sites on March 8-9, and a number of games will be played at major league ballparks from March 26-28.

The regular season begins for all 30 teams on March 30.

–Field Level Media

