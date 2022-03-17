fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published March 17, 2022

Spring training roundup: Red Sox rout Twins in opener

Sportsnaut
Boston Red Sox's Bryan Bello (92) swings during the bottom of the seventh inning of the MLB spring training matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. The Red Sox defeated the Twins 14-1.Today marked the first full-capacity spring training game in SWFL in two years due to the pandemic.MLB Spring Training: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox, March 17, 2022
Credit: Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in a four-run first inning as the Boston Red Sox opened Grapefruit League play with a 14-1 rout of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Elih Marrero added a three-run double for Boston in the eighth inning, and Nick Sogard’s two-run double capped that six-run frame. Jeter Downs earlier stole home as part of a double steal.

The Twins managed just two hits off eight Red Sox pitchers, with Minnesota’s lone run coming on a Miguel Sano bases-loaded walk in the third inning.

White Sox (ss) 5, Cubs (ss) 2

Andrew Vaughn, Zach Remillard and Yoelqui Cespedes homered for a Chicago White Sox split squad that topped a Chicago Cubs split squad in a seven-inning game at Phoenix. Kevin Made and Delvin Zinn hit RBI singles for the Cubs.

White Sox (ss) 4, Cubs (ss) 3

Homers from Micker Adolfo and Bryan Ramos led a Chicago White Sox split squad past a Chicago Cubs split squad in a seven-inning game at Mesa, Ariz. John Hicks hit a solo home run and a two-run double for the Cubs.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Bret Boswell and Willie MacIver went deep for Colorado in a win over Arizona at Scottdale, Ariz. Dominic Canzone and Andy Yerzy socked homers for the Diamondbacks.

–Field Level Media

Share: