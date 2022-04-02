Spring training roundup: Nick Gordon (five RBIs) lead Twins past Rays

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Gordon went 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs to lead the visiting Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon at Port Charlotte, Fla.

Gordon smacked a three-run blast in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and later lined a two-run triple in a four-run sixth inning as the Twins stretched their lead to 7-0. Left-hander Devin Smeltzer gave up two hits in four shutout innings for Minnesota.

Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay, which had just six hits.

Pirates 7, Red Sox 2

Diego Castillo launched his fifth homer of the spring and Michael Chavis also went deep as visiting Pittsburgh defeated Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the Red Sox.

Yankees 10, Braves 0 (six innings)

Kyle Higashioka clubbed two homers and Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo each hit one as New York routed visiting Atlanta in a rain-shortened game at Tampa, Fla. Orlando Arcia and Adam Duvall had the lone hits for the Braves.

Orioles 2, Tigers 0 (six innings)

Left-hander John Means pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings and Kelvin Gutierrez homered as visiting Baltimore blanked Detroit in a rain-shortened affair at Lakeland, Fla. Victor Reyes had two of the Tigers’ five hits against Means.

Blue Jays 2, Phillies 2 (five innings)

Matt Chapman hit the tying homer in the bottom of the fifth as Toronto played to the rain-shortened tie with Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. Nick Castellanos hit a two-run single for the Phillies.

–Field Level Media