Sportsnaut launches NFL Playbook Podcast

For NFL fans looking for the latest news and views from the NFL, Sportsnaut is pleased to announce the launch of our new original weekly podcast focused on the NFL.

Dive into the end zone of insights with Sportsnaut’s NFL Playbook Podcast, your weekly gridiron guide to the heart of the action across the league.

Join veteran podcasters Scott Gulbransen and Evan Groat as they dissect the week’s key matchups and uncover hidden storylines. Each episode brings you face-to-face with the league’s movers and shakers, blending expert analysis with riveting interviews.

With Scott and Evan at the helm, the NFL Playbook Podcast is more than just a show, it’s your sideline pass to the strategies and stars shaping the game. Whether you’re a seasoned fantasy player or a die-hard fan, gear up for a deep dive into the world of professional football brought to you by Sportsnaut.

Gulbransen, an editor/writer at Sportsnaut, is a veteran radio host and podcaster. He’s the longtime host of Silver and Black Today, a Las Vegas Raiders podcast, and hosted a show of the same name on the Raiders flagship station Raider Nation Radio in Las Vegas in 2020-21.

Groat, a video producer at Sportsnaut, hosts the Just Pod Baby podcast, which also covers the Raiders.

“It’s exciting for Evan and me to get together, talk with football fans and cover the entire league,” Gulbransen said. “At Sportsnaut, we continue to grow our coverage of the NFL and this podcast will give unique insights and have a lot of fun along the way. We’ll have a ton of fun with A-list guests stopping by too.”

The show’s first episode starts our new podcast with a discussion of the latest news around the league, including the New York Jets and the continuing QB drama after the loss of Aaron Rodgers and the Cowboys’ significant loss in Arizona. The guys welcome Miami Dolphins beat writer Chris Perkins from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel to talk about Mike McDaniel-led Dolphins and their big matchup in Buffalo.

The podcast will be available wherever you get your audio (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, et al) soon and the video version can be found on the Sportsnaut YouTube Channel.