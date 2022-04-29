Sporting KC’s Gadi Kinda (knee) to miss rest of season

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda needs a cartilage restoration procedure on his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Friday.

He has been placed on the season-ending injury list and is expected to be sidelined for seven to nine months, per the team.

Kinda, 28, underwent minor knee surgery in January and missed the preseason as well as Sporting KC’s first eight matches of the campaign.

He recorded 11 goals and 12 assists in 44 career matches (40 starts) with Sporting Kansas City during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

–Field Level Media