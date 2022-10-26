Sporting KC signs Spanish midfielder Nemanja Radoja

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting KC announced the signing of defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja from Spanish La Liga on Wednesday.

The deal was disclosed as being a three-year MLS contract with an option for an additional year.

The Serbia-born Radoja will hold an international spot in Kansas City, pending transfer papers.

Radoja, 29, joins Sporting after playing for Levante in Spain the past three seasons. He also recorded time alongside current Sporting player Andreu Fontas at Celta Vigo for four seasons and played for Serbian team Vojvodina for parts of three seasons.

Primarily a defender, Radoja has notched two goals and eight assists in 203 starts over nine seasons with the three clubs. He helped lead Vojvodina to a Serbian Cup title in 2014 and assisted Levante to its first ever semifinal of the Copa del Rey in 2021.

In international play, Radoja has a long history competing for the Serbian national team, including two caps for the main squad and multiple appearances at the U-18 and U-21 levels.

–Field Level Media