Sporting KC defeat Galaxy behind midseason additions

The newcomers made their presence felt as Sporting Kansas City defeated the LA Galaxy 4-2 Saturday night in Kansas City. Erik Thommy and William Agada, who joined the club in the midseason transfer window, combined for three first-half goals.

Agada had a brace after Thommy gave Sporting the early lead.

Chicharito scored a goal in the 83rd minute to avoid the shutout and then converted a penalty kick in stoppage time. But Daniel Salloi recovered a poor clearance and slid it by Galaxy keeper Jonathan Bond for the clincher.

Sporting held a 15-6 advantage in shots, including a 9-3 advantage in shots on target. The heroic efforts of Bond (four saves) kept the Galaxy in the match.

The Galaxy (9-11-3, 30 points) came into the match two points behind Seattle and Portland, which were tied for the seventh playoff spot, and three points behind Nashville. Seattle and Nashville lost, and Portland played later Saturday.

Sporting KC (6-14-5, 23 points) had lost its last five matches at home for the first time in club history. Sporting won by more than one goal for the first time this season.

Thommy put his name on the scoresheet in the 10th minute. He collected a beautiful pass from Roger Espinoza with his chest and then right-footed it past Bond. It was Thommy’s first MLS goal after joining Sporting KC July 23.

Bond stopped a penalty kick by Johnny Russell, the second straight match that Sporting has had a penalty kick stopped. Sporting earned the PK when Derrick Williams was called for a hand ball in the box.

Agada had three attempts in succession from very short range in the 40th minute, but Bond was ruled to have saved all three attempts. But VAR changed the call, giving Agada his first MLS goal.

Agada then scored his second goal in stoppage time. Salloi received a pass up the right flank and fed Agada in the center of the box for a brace.

Just as impressive as the offensive outburst, the SKC defense held the Galaxy to just one shot in the first half, compared to 11 for Sporting.

