Spitfire, Fuel get sweeps in Kickoff Clash qualifiers

The London Spitfire and Dallas Fuel posted sweeps Sunday in getting their first wins to close out Week 1 of the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

The Fuel (1-1) handled the Washington Justice (1-1), and the Spitfire (1-1) blanked the Vancouver Titans (0-2).

Two more teams recorded their first wins of the tournament as well. The Toronto Defiant (1-1) scored a 3-2 win to hand the Houston Outlaws (1-1) their first loss, and the Florida Mayhem (1-1) kept the Paris Eternal (0-2) winless with a 3-1 victory.

The Fuel began their match with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, won 3-2 on Eichenwalde and closed out the match 1-0 on Route 66.

The Spitfire’s sweep came with consecutive 2-1 wins on Oasis, King’s Row and Route 66.

The Defiant had a tougher path. They started with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower, but the Outlaws responded with back-to-back wins on King’s Row (5-4) and Watchpoint:Gibraltar (1-0).

The Defiant leveled the match with a big win on New Queen Street, 76.13 to 38.15, and then clinched the match on Ilios 2-0.

The Mayhem and the Eternal traded 2-1 wins on their first two matches, with the Mayhem prevailing on Oasis and the Eternal winning on Midtown. The Mayhem broke the tie with a 2-1 win on Circuit Royal and clinched with a big win on New Queen Street, 123.40 to 18.46.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Three games are scheduled for Friday when Week 2 begins:

–Florida Mayhem vs. Vancouver Titans

–San Francisco Shock vs. Houston Outlaws

–Atlanta Reign vs. Washington Justice

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 2-0, +6, 2

2. Atlanta Reign, 2-0, +5, 2

3. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-0, +4, 2

4. Houston Outlaws, 1-1, +2, 1

T5. Dallas Fuel, 1-1, 0, 1

T5. Florida Mayhem, 1-1, 0, 1

T5. London Spitfire, 1-1, 0, 1

8. Washington Justice, 1-1, -1, 1

T9. Boston Uprising, 1-1, -1, 1

T9. Toronto Defiant, 1-1, -1, 1

11. Vancouver Titans, 0-2, -4, 0

T12. New York Excelsior, 0-2, -5, 0

T12. Paris Eternal, 0-2, -5, 0

East

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

–Field Level Media