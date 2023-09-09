Spitfire, Defiant remain in upper bracket at OWL West play-ins

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The London Spitfire and Toronto Defiant earned victories on Saturday to advance to the upper-bracket semifinals of play-in action in the Overwatch League’s West Region.

London defeated the San Francisco Shock 3-1, while the Defiant swept the Washington Justice 3-0. The Spitfire are set to face the Boston Uprising in the next round, where Toronto will take on the Vancouver Titans.

The fourth- through 10th-place teams from Summer Stage Qualifiers are competing in a double-elimination bracket, with the top two squads locking down a playoff berth. There is an upper and lower bracket, and all matches are best-of-five.

The ninth- and 10th-seeded teams opened play-ins with a knockout match on Saturday. Washington, which finished 10th in Summer Stage Qualifiers, beat the New York Excelsior 3-1 to advance to the upper-bracket quarterfinals, where it ultimately lost to the Defiant.

Toronto used victories on Illois (2-0), Eichenwalde (3-1) and Suravasa (3-0) to send the Justice to the lower-bracket quarterfinals. Washington will next face the loser of Sunday’s match between the Uprising and Spitfire.

San Francisco opened with a 2-1 win on Busan on Saturday, but the Spitfire dominated the rest of the way, prevailing 3-2 on Midtown, 3-0 on Suravasa and 1-0 on Esperanca. The Shock also find themselves in the lower-bracket quarterfinals and will face either Vancouver or Toronto on Sept. 16.

Play-in action in the West continues on Sunday:

–Boston Uprising vs. London Spitfire

–Vancouver Titans vs. Toronto Defiant

West Region play-in results:

7. New York Excelsior

–Field Level Media