Spirit, Shopify Rebellion win DreamLeague groups

Shopify Rebellion and Team Spirit finished atop their respective groups in DreamLeague Season 21 action on Wednesday.

Rebellion earned the top seed in Group A with a sweep of Talon Esports and Spirit swept OG to lead Group B.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Thursday and conclude Sunday in the $1 million Dota 2 online competition.

The top two teams advance from each group to the upper bracket and the third- and fourth-place teams qualify for the lower bracket.

Tundra Esports finished second in Group A after a sweep of Team Liquid and BetBoom Team secured the No. 2 spot in Group B with a 1-1 draw against Evil Geniuses.

Moving into the lower bracket were Entity and 9Pandas from Group A and OG from Group B. Gaimin Gladiators and Quest Esports meet in a tiebreaker on Thursday to determine the final playoff team.

Liquid, Talon and EG were eliminated.

Action continues Thursday with three matches:

–Gaimin Gladiators vs. Quest Esports (Group B tiebreaker)

–Shopify Rebellion vs. BetBoom Team (upper-bracket semifinal)

–Team Spirit vs. Tundra Esports (upper-bracket semifinal)

DreamLeague Season 21 prize pool:

1. $300,000

2. $175,000

3. $120,000

4. $85,000

5-6. $57,500

7-8. $47,500

9-10. $30,000 — Team Liquid, TBD

11-12. $25,000 — Talon Esports, TBD

–Field Level Media