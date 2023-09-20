Spirit, Shopify Rebellion win DreamLeague groups

Shopify Rebellion and Team Spirit finished atop their respective groups in DreamLeague Season 21 action on Wednesday.
Rebellion earned the top seed in Group A with a sweep of Talon Esports and Spirit swept OG to lead Group B.
The double-elimination playoffs begin Thursday and conclude Sunday in the $1 million Dota 2 online competition.
The top two teams advance from each group to the upper bracket and the third- and fourth-place teams qualify for the lower bracket.
Tundra Esports finished second in Group A after a sweep of Team Liquid and BetBoom Team secured the No. 2 spot in Group B with a 1-1 draw against Evil Geniuses.
Moving into the lower bracket were Entity and 9Pandas from Group A and OG from Group B. Gaimin Gladiators and Quest Esports meet in a tiebreaker on Thursday to determine the final playoff team.
Liquid, Talon and EG were eliminated.
Action continues Thursday with three matches:
–Gaimin Gladiators vs. Quest Esports (Group B tiebreaker)
–Shopify Rebellion vs. BetBoom Team (upper-bracket semifinal)
–Team Spirit vs. Tundra Esports (upper-bracket semifinal)
DreamLeague Season 21 prize pool:
1. $300,000
2. $175,000
3. $120,000
4. $85,000
5-6. $57,500
7-8. $47,500
9-10. $30,000 — Team Liquid, TBD
11-12. $25,000 — Talon Esports, TBD
