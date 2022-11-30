Spirit re-sign midfielder Marissa Sheva for 2023

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Spirit re-signed midfielder Marissa Sheva for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

Sheva, 25, appeared in eight games (three starts) for the NWSL club in 2022. She totaled 302 minutes of action.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for 2023,” she said in a team news release. “I love this team and the vision for the future of this club is world-class. I’m so thankful for the opportunity!”

Upon joining the club in June 2022, Sheva was classified as a COVID-19 replacement player, an injury replacement player and a national team replacement player before eventually signing on as a full roster member in August.

“Marissa provided valuable depth to the Spirit roster this season and we are excited to keep her with the club for another year,” said Mark Krikorian, the Spirit’s president of soccer operations. “We look forward to Marissa’s continued development as a player and contributions to the team.”

–Field Level Media