Spirit re-sign D Amber Brooks, G Nicole ‘Barnie’ Barnhart

The Washington Spirit re-signed defender Amber Brooks and goalkeeper Nicole “Barnie” Barnhart to one-year contracts.

The team announced the deals but not the financial terms on Friday.

A nine-year veteran of the National Women’s Soccer League, Brooks, 31, played her first season with the Spirit in 2022 and achieved two career milestones: 10,000 regular season minutes played and 150 regular season caps. She scored two goals in 16 games (11 starts).

“Amber is a very driven and hardworking player who is hungry to keep improving and help this team move forward,” head coach Mark Parsons said in a news release. “In a short space of time Amber has been an influential person in this group and I am looking forward to working with her.”

Brooks played with Germany’s Bayern Munich in 2013 before moving to Portland Throrns FC of the NWSL in 2014. She later joined the Seattle Reign FC/OL Reign before playing with the Houston Dash.

Barnhart, 41, previoulsy played for FC Kansas City and the Utah Royals. She was the Goalkeeper of the Year in 2013 in the first year of the NWSL and has won two Olympic golf medals as the backup to Hope Solo.

“Barnie is a very experienced goalkeeper and an effective leader on any team,” Parsons said. “She is more determined than ever to perform and help support this team. I have great admiration for the success Barnie has had in her career and believe this quality can help our team going forward.”

She holds the NWSL record for shutouts with 52.

–Field Level Media