Spirit bring back co-captain Tori Huster on 1-year deal

Credit: Lewis Gettier/isiphotos.com

The Washington Spirit are set to bring back co-captain Tori Huster on a one-year deal in advance of the 2023 season.

Huster, a 10-year NWSL veteran, played a key role in negotiating a new NWSL collective bargaining agreement as NWSLPA president, bringing free agency to the league for the first time this offseason.

Huster, 33, is one of 21 players still active from the NWSL’s inaugural season in 2013. She sat out last season because of a torn Achilles tendon, playing in 167 games over her first nine seasons with the Spirit.

The Cincinnati native and Florida State product was a first-round selection by the Spirit in the 2013 NWSL supplemental draft and the midfielder has scored three career goals.

