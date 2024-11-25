Spire Motorsports continues to make key NASCAR competition hires

Spire Motorsports has bolstered its race team in advance of the 2025 NASCAR season.

As director of vehicle performance, the company welcomes Matt McCall, who last worked as crew chief of the No. 6 for Brad Keselowski at RFK Racing.

“This is a great addition for our team and one that means a lot to me, personally,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “Matt is a longtime friend, one of my first handful of NASCAR clients I had when I was a young agent, and we’ve always shared the same view of how race cars work and race teams operate. I’m happy the stars finally aligned for us to work together, and I look forward to adding him to an already impressive group for 2025.”

Dax Gerringer has also been brought over to serve as technical director who previously spent the last nine years at Stewart-Haas Racing, most recently with the No. 4 team. The deal reunites him with Rodney Childers, who was added this offseason to serve as crew chief of the No. 7 with Spire Motorsports.

“I am honored and thankful to join the Spire family and contribute to the rising momentum of this young race team,” Gerringer said. “The atmosphere Jeff (Dickerson) created with his race team and the support I felt from management to accept the challenge of a new role is ultimately what attracted me to Spire Motorsports. They stressed team effort with everyone pulling the rope in the same direction, and that creates a great working environment.

“With over 20 years in the sport and 34 wins at the Cup Series level, my goal is to join this talented group and bring the best possible product to the racetrack to elevate Spire Motorsports’ performance.”

Next season Spire Motorsports has three drivers: Justin Haley, Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar. Haley and Childers will pair up on the No. 7: McDowell and Travis Peterson on the No. 71 and Hocevar stays at No. 77 with Luke Lambert.

“I am really excited and grateful for this opportunity,” McCall said. “Spire Motorsports’ upward trajectory has been impressive and I look forward to becoming part of the success. I’ve had a long relationship with (Jeff) Dickerson and I’ve known him for close to 25 years. I got to know him when he was doing driver representation, and I was trying to carve out a career as a driver. We built a great relationship and have always stayed in communication.

“The way things panned out, there was an opportunity to come to Spire. We always wanted to work together, and the timing was right. That was a big part of my decision. Knowing what’s being built here and what the future looks like is exciting.”

Spire continues to invest heavily in its competition department and has been viewed in the industry as a place that is now willing to spend to compete into this next decade.