Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, age 22, dies in diving accident

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after a tragic accident at Triangle Lake in Eugene, just 25 miles from the University of Oregon campus.

Law enforcement responded to a call to the “rock slides” by the lake for an injured person. Upon arrival, they found Webb “approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.” Despite multiple efforts to revive him by both bystanders and medical personnel, Webb passed away.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the 22-year-old tight end slipped and fell from the rock as the result of a cliff-diving accident.

Spencer Webb stats (college): 31 receptions, 296 receiving yards and four touchdowns

The Lane County Sheriff’s Department first wouldn’t confirm it was the Ducks’ tight end. However, first-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning confirmed that Webb passed away.

“The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him.” Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Spencer Webb’s cause of death

Webb, a four-star recruit by 247 Sports’ in 2018, enrolled at Oregon and saw immediate playing time in his freshman season. A Sacramento native from Christian Brothers High School, he played in all 14 games this past season for the Ducks.

Beloved by teammates, coaches and the community, the 6-foot-6 tight end chose Oregon over offers from the Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies and dozens of other programs.

He leaves behind an older brother, who The Sacramento Bee reports helped raise him during their childhood.

My dog…. I don't even know where to start . You been there for me since 2017..Since I wanted to become a duck ! Countless memories! We just rode home together yesterday…💔Love You 4🥺🕊 pic.twitter.com/wwNUjfxRmK — 7 (@McgeeSeven) July 14, 2022

Sportsnaut extends its condolences to Spencer Webb’s friends, family and the Oregon Ducks football program.

