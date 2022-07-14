Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, age 22, dies in diving accident

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after a tragic accident at Triangle Lake in Eugene, just 25 miles from the University of Oregon campus.
Law enforcement responded to a call to the “rock slides” by the lake for an injured person. Upon arrival, they found Webb “approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.” Despite multiple efforts to revive him by both bystanders and medical personnel, Webb passed away.
According to The Sacramento Bee, the 22-year-old tight end slipped and fell from the rock as the result of a cliff-diving accident.
- Spencer Webb stats (college): 31 receptions, 296 receiving yards and four touchdowns
The Lane County Sheriff’s Department first wouldn’t confirm it was the Ducks’ tight end. However, first-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning confirmed that Webb passed away.
Webb, a four-star recruit by 247 Sports’ in 2018, enrolled at Oregon and saw immediate playing time in his freshman season. A Sacramento native from Christian Brothers High School, he played in all 14 games this past season for the Ducks.
Beloved by teammates, coaches and the community, the 6-foot-6 tight end chose Oregon over offers from the Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies and dozens of other programs.
He leaves behind an older brother, who The Sacramento Bee reports helped raise him during their childhood.
Sportsnaut extends its condolences to Spencer Webb’s friends, family and the Oregon Ducks football program.
