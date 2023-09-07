Spencer Torkelson (2 HRs) powers Tigers past Yankees

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run homer in the first inning off a struggling Carlos Rodon and another two-run shot in the fourth off Randy Vasquez as the visiting Detroit Tigers rolled to a 10-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

The Yankees (70-70) dropped back to .500 and had their longest winning streak of the season stopped at five. Trying to avoid its first losing season since 1992, New York has just 22 games left and is seven games back of Toronto for the AL’s final wild card, also trailing Texas and Boston.

Torkelson homered to right field off Rodón’s full-count fastball on the game’s 10th pitch and lined a fastball down the left-field line in the fourth to give Detroit an 8-1 lead.

It was the fifth career two-homer game for the 2020 top-overall pick. Each of those games has occurred this season.

Matt Vierling highlighted a four-hit showing with an RBI double in the third and a run-scoring single in the fourth that chased Rodon.

Andy Ibanez hit a two-run homer and added a sacrifice fly as Detroit (64-76) snapped an eight-game skid in the Bronx that dated to April 3, 2019. Tyler Nevin contributed an RBI double as Detroit reached double-digit runs for the fourth time this season.

Gleyber Torres hit his 25th homer and rookie Everson Pereira hit a two-run double as the Yankees fell to 10-5 since their first nine-game losing streak since 1982.

Rodon (2-5), in his fourth start back from a hamstring injury that cost him two weeks, allowed a season-high seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. He was booed off the mound after Vierling’s double and saw his ERA climb from 5.70 to 6.60.

Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) allowed three runs on four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out four and walked four.

Retiring Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was 0-for-5 in his last game against the Yankees. He struck out three times and heard a loud ovation after his final at-bat in the ninth.

–Field Level Media