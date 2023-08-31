Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Spectrum and Disney are battling it out as the carriage agreement for Spectrum to offer Disney-owned channels expires on Thursday, August 31. If the two can’t come to an agreement before the deal expires, Spectrum customers will lose over a dozen channels including ESPN, SEC Network, and ACC Network.

The full list of channels that would be impacted are:

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN Deportes

ESPNU

ESPN News

SEC Network

ACC Network

Longhorn Network

FX

FX Movie Channel

FXX

Freeform

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

Nat Geo Mundo

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Baby TV

The following local ABC stations would also be impacted:

ABC7 Chicago

ABC7 Los Angeles

ABC7 New York

ABC7 San Francisco

ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

ABC13 Houston

ABC30 Fresno

Spectrum cited the “rising cost of programming” as the reason for the disagreement, blaming Disney for the higher rates in a statement.

If you’re a Spectrum customer looking for alternatives to continue watching programming on Disney-owned channels, there are plenty of other options. For those who are ready to cut the cord or who are looking for a short-term solution in hopes of Spectrum bringing the channels back, several streaming services will give you access to the channels listed above.

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 per month for over 75 channels. The entry-level package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Adding the Sports Pack add-on will give users access to ACC Network, SEC Network, and more sports channels for an extra $15 per month. DIRECTV STREAM has a five-day free trial to test out the service before committing to a monthly subscription.

Fubo

Fubo also starts at $74.99, and the base package includes ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, SEC Network, and the Big Ten Network. The Sports Plus add-on adds Pac-12 Network and more sports channels to the lineup. Fubo offers a free trial before subscribing.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu, also owned by Disney, includes most of the channels in jeopardy of being dropped by Spectrum. The base package costs $69.99 and includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, and SEC Network. Hulu + Live TV subscribers also get access to ESPN Plus for more sports content.

Sling TV

The most affordable option on our list, Sling TV carries ESPN in its Orange plan for $40 per month. Adding the Sports Extra add-on will give users access to ACC Network, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and more sports channels.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, and SEC Network in its basic channel lineup. The plan costs $72.99 per month.