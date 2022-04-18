Spart to remain in Guerrillas’ lineup in place of ailing Gunless

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Guerrillas plan to stick with the lineup that won the Call of Duty League Major 2 when qualifying for Major 3 begins on May 13, meaning Kris “Spart” Cervantez will again start in place of Peirce “Gunless” Hillman.

Gunless is still recovering from stomach and intestinal ailments.

When Gunless went down during qualifying for the CDL Major 2 in March, Spart stepped in as his replacement. The Guerrillas ultimately made their way through the losers bracket of Major 2 and captured the championship on April 3, beating the Atlanta FaZe 5-2 in the grand final.

The Guerrillas tweeted Monday a picture of their four Major 2 starters — Obaid “Asim” Asim, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat and Spart — writing, “Ready to run it back for the Pro-Am and Major 3 Qualifiers.”

Los Angeles coach Embry “Bevils” Bevil tweeted, “Kris earned the opportunity to continue showing the value he brings while Peirce recovers back to 100% Peirce also remains an important part of our team and having such a strong 5 man lineup will only be beneficial to us moving forward.”

Gunless, a 24-year-old Canadian, joined the team last September after prior stints with eUnited, FaZe Clan, Echo Fox, Rise Nation, Luminosity Gaming, the Chicago Huntsmen and the Seattle Surge, among other teams.

Spart, an American who turns 21 next month, had a brief stint on the Guerrillas’ first team in 2020. He also has played for the New York Subliners’ academy team.

The Guerrillas tied for first in the Stage 1 Major earlier this year.

