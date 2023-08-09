Sparks to play 2 home games at USC’s Galen Center

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks announced Wednesday that they will play a pair of upcoming home games at Galen Center on the campus of Southern California due to a scheduling conflict at Crypto.com Arena.

The Sparks will play at Galen Center against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 23 and Washington Mystics on Sept. 3.

“The Sparks want to thank the Galen Center staff for accommodating our players and fans for two games this season,” Sparks general manager Karen Bryant said. “I know Sparks fans will fill the Galen Center with the same passion and enthusiasm felt by the team at Crypto.com Arena.”

Per Crypto.com Arena’s website, country music star Zach Bryan’s “The Burn, Burn, Burn” Tour will be at the site on Aug. 23.

–Field Level Media