Sparks sign Kianna Smith for remainder of season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Sparks signed second-round draft pick Kianna Smith for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Smith, a Los Angeles-area native who reached the Final Four with Louisville last season, made her Sparks debut July 4, playing eight minutes in a 78-75 home victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

The 6-foot combo guard has played in four WNBA games, scoring five points with five rebounds and three assists after playing on consecutive seven-day contracts.

The Sparks are 12-17 this season and in the No. 8 and final playoff spot in the WNBA standings, a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Dream and a game in front of the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty.

The Sparks will visit the Liberty on Tuesday and Wednesday, with seven regular-season games remaining.

–Field Level Media