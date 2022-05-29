Spark top Fusion to gain top seed from East in OWL Kickoff Clash

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hangzhou Spark defeated the Philadelphia Fusion 3-2 in a marathon match Sunday to advance from the qualifiers of the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash as the top seed in the East Division.

The Shanghai Dragons defeated the Seoul Dynasty 3-1, with both teams also moving to the quarterfinals, which will begin Thursday. The Chengdu Hunters, Los Angeles Valiant and Guangzhou Charge were eliminated.

The Fusion, who will be the fourth seed from the East in the quarterfinals, jumped to a lead against the Spark with a 2-1 win on Ilios. But the Spark rebounded with close wins on the next two maps — 6-5 on Route 66 and 2-1 on King’s Row — before the Fusion tied the match with a 1-0 victory on Colossed.

The Spark’s 2-1 victory on Lijiang Tower propelled them to the match win and the top seed in the quarterfinals.

In their match, the Dynasty took a 2-1 victory on the opening map, Oasis, but the Dragons battled back to win 1-0 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, 3-2 on Eichenwalde and 1-0 on Colossed to capture the division.

Also Sunday, the Valiant defeated the Hunters 3-1 in a match that had no impact on the quarterfinals. The Valiant won 2-0 on Ligiang Tower, 3-2 on Midtown and 1-0 on New Queen Street, while the Hunters had a 3-1 victory on Dorado.

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 6-0, +13, 6

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-1, +7, 4

T3. Florida Mayhem, 4-2, +7, 4

T3. Toronto Defiant, 4-2, +3, 4

T3. Houston Outlaws, 4-2, +5, 4

6. Atlanta Reign, 3-1, +5, 3

7. Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-2, +4, 3

T8. Washington Justice, 3-3, 0, 3

T9. London Spitfire, 3-3, -2, 3

10. Boston Uprising, 2-3, -3, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-5, -10, 1

T12. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -14, 0

T12. Vancouver Titans, 0-6, -14, 0

East

1. Hangzhou Spark, 5-1, +8, 5

2. Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, +4, 5

3. Seoul Dynasty, 4-2, +6, 4

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-3, +2, 3

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -4, 2

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -5, 1

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1

–Field Level Media