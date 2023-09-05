South Carolina LB Mohamed Kaba (knee) done for season

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina linebacker Mohamed Kaba will miss the rest of the season due to a serious left knee injury, the school announced Tuesday.

It is the second straight season in which Kaba was derailed by a knee injury. He sustained a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee in Game 2 of the 2022 season against Arkansas.

Saturday’s 31-17 loss to North Carolina marked Kaba’s return from last year’s injury, and misfortune struck again in the first quarter.

Kaba was injured and limped off the field and was visibly upset on the bench. He returned to the bench area on crutches in the second half.

Whether the injury is another ACL tear hasn’t yet been revealed.

“My heart breaks for him,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said of Kaba during Tuesday’s press conference. “He’s somebody who is a fantastic human being, first and foremost. Fantastic player for us.

“It was a really hard deal when he tore his ACL last year against Arkansas and it was tough for us to deal with from an emotional standpoint. … I really hurt for him.”

Kaba also tore his right ACL in 2019 as a high school senior.

Kaba has 53 tackles in 25 games (five starts) over parts of four seasons with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina hosts Furman on Saturday.

