South Carolina hires Dowell Loggains as new OC

South Carolina hired former NFL offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains on Tuesday to serve as the Gamecocks’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The school announced Loggains’ three-year, $3 million contract was approved by the board of trustees.

Loggains, 42, will replace Marcus Satterfield, who joined Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska earlier this month.

Most recently, Loggains was the tight ends coach at Arkansas. His offensive coordinator stops in the NFL included the Tennessee Titans (2012-13), Chicago Bears (2016-17), Miami Dolphins (2018) and New York Jets (2019-20).

The Jets ranked dead last in the NFL in total offense both years that Loggains coordinated their offense. They were 31st in scoring in 2019 and 32nd in 2020 before being let go.

