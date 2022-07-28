South Carolina defensive lineman Rick Sandidge takes medical retirement

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

South Carolina defensive lineman Rick Sandidge is retiring from football for medical reasons.

A coveted four-star recruit in the Class of 2018, Sandidge played 34 games for the Gamecocks from 2018-20. The North Carolina native missed the 2021 season after having injuring his ankle on the opening day of summer camp.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce my retirement from the game of football due to injury,” Sandidge tweeted Thursday. “From Little League to the SEC, football has held a very special place in my heart and always will. … I plan to continue my football career by beginning to work as (a) recruiter with the University of South Carolina.”

Forever to thee ???? pic.twitter.com/7QjrAOE6iU — Rick Sandidge jr (@Ricksandidgejr) July 28, 2022

Sandidge would have been entering his redshirt senior season. Coach Shane Beamer confirmed Wednesday that Sandidge would remain part of the team in a non-playing role.

His career ends with 30 tackles, including four for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

–Field Level Media