South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi dies at 24

South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi died Tuesday night, two days after being placed in an induced coma. He was 24.

Buthelezi was rushed to the hospital Sunday after a bizarre ending to his WBF All Africa lightweight title bout with Siphesihle Mntungwa.

Buthelezi knocked Mntungwa through the ropes in the 10th and final round, but it was Buthelezi who appeared to be disoriented after the exchange. He started throwing punches aimlessly and nowhere near his opponent before the referee stopped the fight.

Boxing South Africa released a statement Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness for Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family to announce the passing away of Mr Simiso Buthelezi, who passed away last night on June 7 in hospital in Durban,” the statement read. “Towards the end of his bout, Mr Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. At the hospital, Mr Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he succumbed to the injury.”

Buthelezi entered the fight with a 4-0 record as a professional. Mntungwa was awarded the victory by TKO.

