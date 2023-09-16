Sounders, FC Dallas battle to 1-1 draw

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time this season, host FC Dallas and the Seattle Sounders fought to a draw Saturday night, this time a 1-1 outcome.

Dallas (9-10-8) struck in the first half, then the Sounders (11-9-9) evened it up after the intermission.

Dallas got on the scoreboard first on a Jader Obrian marker in the 14th minute of play. Paul Arriola set that one up for Obrian to boot in from the center of the box.

Seattle responded a dozen minutes out of the halftime break — in the 57th minute — when Alex Roldan deposited a score in the bottom right corner of the opponents’ net, with an assist from Reed Baker-Whiting.

The possession was almost even throughout, but Dallas held a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks. The Sounders had three shots on target as compared to Dallas’ two.

Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro missed the mark from outside the box in the 82nd minute, kicking it just a bit too high after a set piece. The Sounders had their only corner of the contest three minutes prior and had chances go wide and blocked in the 79th minute.

Those ended up being the final tries to untie matters, as Dallas could manage only two shots in the second half, both less than five minutes in.

Neither side had any legitimate opportunities in the eight minutes of extra time.

Maarten Paes totaled two saves for Dallas.

Seattle entered the game second in the Western Conference while Dallas was still striving for a postseason spot.

The Sounders haven’t earned a result in 12 of their last 13 trips to Frisco, losing eight and claiming four draws since September 2014.

–Field Level Media