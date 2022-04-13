Sounders draw with NYCFC, advance to CCL final

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Raul Ruidiaz’s first-half goal on Wednesday helped the Seattle Sounders eliminate New York City FC and advance to the final of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in Harrison, N.J., allowing Seattle to finish with a 4-2 win on aggregate in the two-game, total-goal semifinal series.

The Sounders will face Pumas UNAM in the two-legged final, with the first leg to be played in Mexico City in late April and the return leg to be played in early May in Seattle.

Pumas will attempt to become the 17th straight Mexican club to claim the confederation championship. The last U.S. team to capture the championship was the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000.

Ruidiaz scored on a 12-yard, right-footed shot off a cross from Nouhou Tolo in the 28th minute.

NYCFC pulled level on the night with a 51st-minute goal from Santiago Rodriguez off a pass from Thiago Andrade, who dribbled to the end line and cut the ball back near the top of the penalty area.

–Field Level Media