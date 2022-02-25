Sounders advance easily in CONCACAF Champions League

Feb 24, 2022; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders FC including, from left, forward Jordan Morris (13), midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10), midfielder Cristian Roldan (7)] and midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) celebrate a goal against FC Motagua during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolas Lodeiro scored the breakthrough goal in the 33rd minute and the Seattle Sounders cruised to a 5-0 win over visiting CD Motagua of Honduras on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The teams had played to a scoreless draw in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Feb. 17 in the first leg of the two-game, total-goals series.

After more than a half-hour of scoreless play again Thursday, Lodeiro finally gave Seattle a lead.

Cristian Roldan (47th minute), Jordan Morris (56th), Kelyn Rowe (62nd) and Leo Chu (74th) added goals as the Sounders wound up winning comfortably.

The Sounders move on to a quarterfinal matchup next month against Mexico’s Leon.

All four quarterfinals will feature a Major League Soccer team. New York City FC will take on Guatemala’s Comunicaciones, the New England Revolution will oppose Mexico’s Pumas, and CF Montreal will square off with Mexico’s Cruz Azul.

