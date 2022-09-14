Sophia Popov (shoulder) to miss remainder of 2022 season

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Germany’s Sophia Popov, the 2020 AIG Women’s Open champion, will miss the remainder of the 2022 LPGA season with a shoulder injury.

Popov, 29, had been dealing with shoulder issues since the spring, with an MRI in August confirming an injury to a tendon in her rotator cuff.

At Royal Troon in the 2020 Women’s Open, Popov pulled off a major upset with a two-stroke victory. She was ranked No. 304 in the world at the time of her victory, which remains her lone triumph on the LPGA Tour.

Popov, who was born in the United States and moved to Germany at the age of 4, represented Europe in the 2021 Solheim Cup. She also attended Southern California and won the 2010 International European Ladies Amateur Championship before turning professional in 2014.

A member of USC’s 2013 national championship team, Popov has $661,832 in career earnings and currently is ranked No. 121 in the world.

–Field Level Media